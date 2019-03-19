Kazakhstan honours former Indian envoy

New Delhi. December 3. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan celebrated the Day of the First President here to mark President Nursultan Nazarbayev's rule of the Central Asian country. Its embassy in India Saturday also honoured former Indian envoy Ashok Sajjanhar for his contribution to boosting ties between the two countries.



According to FirstPost, "Ambassador Doulat Kuanyshev presented the honour to Sajjanhar, who was ambassador of Kazakhstan from 2007-2010, for his "invaluable contribution to the fruitful development of Kazakh-Indian friendly ties."



"This year also marks 20 years of ties between the two countries," the Indian online edition reports.



"Sajjanhar said he was deeply honoured with the award and expressed hope that India-Kazakhstan relations would grow more fruitful," the article says.



"Both India and Kazakhstan are fast growing developing countries," he said, adding that Kazakhstan has one of the world's largest uranium and oil reserves," according to the article.



"He remarked how India's ONGC Videsh Ltd had a stake in Kashagan, one of the biggest oil fields. Kashagan is estimated to hold some 30 billion barrels of oil-in-place," FirstPost writes.



"Kazakhstan Dec 1 celebrated the Day of the First President, which marks the anniversary of Nazarbayev's first election in 1991, after his country got independence from the Soviet Union. He has been the leader since then of the country's 17 million people," the online edition writes.



