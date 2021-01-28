Kazakhstan to open embassy in Cuba

Kazakhstan is going to open an embassy in Cuba.

Open an embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the city of Havana (Republic of Cuba)," reads the draft decree of the President of Kazakhstan.

The post of ambassador to Cuba is held concurrently by Akylbek Kamaldinov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Canada.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.