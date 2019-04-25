Kazakhstan launches international ATOM project

Almaty. August 30. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan launched an international ATOM project aimed at supporting its initiatives in the field of nuclear disarmament, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serik Primbetov told journalists in Baku on Wednesday, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to Azerbaijani News Agency "Trend.az", the name of the project is made up of the first letters of the four words in the English language - Abolish, Testing - Our Mission. The project is implemented under the patronage of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"Website www.theATOMProject.org has been launched as part of the project, relevant videos and documentaries prepared and are now ready for broadcast on the world's major channels as well as the project pages in all the major social networks having been created," Primbetov said.



"Showing an example of voluntary renunciation of nuclear weapons and complete disarmament, Kazakhstan and its leader remain active participants in the global non-proliferation process and building a world free of nuclear weapons," he said.



