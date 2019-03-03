Astana. March 4. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan legal associations entered the International Union of Lawyers, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The International Union of Lawyers includes representatives of legal organizations from 48 countries. This union has been working to develop an approach to the different standards worldwide. Kazakhstan cooperates with the International Union of Lawyers for 20 years - undertakes joint activities, the IOL experts were involved in the preparation of some national regulations.



"Expansion by inclusion of the Kazakhstan national participants is acknowledgment of the local lawyers," said Chairman of Kazakhstan Coordinating Council, Igor Rogov said at a meeting of the Coordinating Council of the International Union of Lawyers.



"We agreed that we would work together. Here we need both scientific and methodological assistance. Kazakhstan in its turn contributes through agenda and proposals. Today's meeting may be called a turning point for the legal community in Kazakhstan," said Igor Rogov.



According to the President of the Kazakhstan Union of Lawyers Rahmet Mukasheva, full membership in the Union - it is definitely a big plus for the development of the legal system of Kazakhstan.



"Our country is interested to use the advice that we consider acceptable in their legal practice. Moreover, it presents the light of legal thought - scientists from around the world, community, state leaders who practice law ... We use international experience in number of cases tested for years and centuries, " said R. Mukashev.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.