Kazakhstan, Mongolia to sign extradition treaty

Almaty. January 15. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan and Mongolia are planning to sign an extradition treaty.



According to Caspionet, a corresponding issue topped a meeting involving the Prosecutors General of the two countries. Askhat Daulbayev noted that this document would serve for the good of the citizens, who had faced criminal prosecution. The Prosecutor General of Mongolia Dambii Dorligjav thanked the Kazakh side for the reception and expressed his willingness to deepen bilateral relations.



"We have agreements with Mongolia about cooperation in all spheres, exchange of experience, issues of defending the rights of Kazakhstan's citizens, as well as the rights of Mongolian citizens in Kazakhstan. I think that this cooperation will be helpful for our legal systems," said Askhat Daulbayev, General Prosecutor of Kazakhstan.



"We have such a document with other countries. It is very important for us. Therefore, partnership between the Prosecutor Generals' offices of Mongolia and Kazakhstan will be helpful for both sides," said Dambii Dorligjav, General Prosecutor of Mongolia.



The Mongolian Prosecutor's delegation also paid a visit to the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records as part of their working trip to Kazakhstan. Prosecutors of the two states also discussed important professional issues and prospects of partnership of the two states.



