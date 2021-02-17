Kazakhstan OKs amendments to Treaty on EAEU Customs Code

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union as of April 11, 2017", the Akorda press service said on Monday.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.





