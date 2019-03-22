Kazakhstan, Oman signed agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements

The signing of an agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements of holders of diplomatic, special and service passports between Kazakhstan and Oman was held, a press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.





It is reported that the document was signed by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Yerzhan Mukash and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Muhammad bin Yusuf Bin Qasim al-Zarafi. The signed intergovernmental agreement has become an important step in gradual expansion of treaty and law base between the two states.





We note that at the end of the last year, following the decision of the Government of Oman, Kazakhstan was included into the list of 25 states citizens of which can get tourist visas via website (e-visa) without a local sponsor, under the condition if they are holders of entry or resident visas of the USA, Canada, Australia, Great Britain and the states of the Schengen area that gave an additional opportunity for activating mutual travels of the citizens.





In turn, Oman is among 48 states of the world citizens of which can get short-term visas to visit Kazakhstan without invitation in a simplified order.





In order to develop bilateral relations in tourism on April 2017 the visit of representatives of such Oman’s companies as Majan Light Travel & Tourism and AL Baleed Resort to Kazakhstan was organized under the support of Kazakhstan’s embassy to Muscat. The representatives of Oman’s companies met Kazakhstan’s colleagues where the sides discussed prospects of mutual beneficial cooperation.





On September 2017, Kazakhstan’s travel agencies paid a reciprocal visit to Oman during which close contacts between travel agencies of the two states were established.









