Kazakhstan, Pakistan to partake in joint military exercises

At the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Pakistan have held a conference on the planning of Dostarum joint international exercise, press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense reports.

The exercise, in which the two countries' special forces units will participate, is scheduled for this summer.

At the conference, the sides discussed the aims, the objectives, and the stages of the training exercise.

During the visit, the Pakistani military delegation visited the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other sights of the capital.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.