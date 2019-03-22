Kazakhstan partakes in 63rd session of UN Commission on Status of Women

Kazakhstan's delegation led by Executive Secretary of the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection Aida Kurmangaliyeva participated in the 63rd session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which is held in New York City from 11th to 22nd March, the ministry's press office reports.

The 63rd session attended by the UN Secretary-General, heads of state and government of UN member countries, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, is dedicated to "Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls."

On March 15, in the framework of the 63rd session, for the first time the governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the UN Women Europe and Central Asia Regional Office, organized "Leaving no one behind through social protection in Central Asia" side event. The event is essential in developing gender equality and women empowerment in the countries of Central Asia. The moderator of the side event was Kazakhstan's representative, Executive Secretary of the Labor Ministry, Aida Kurmangaliyeva.

In her speech, Ms. Kurmangaliyeva familiarized the participants and guests with Kazakhstan's progress in the field of social protection, access to public services to achieve gender equality and empower women. It was also highlighted that Kazakhstan has ratified the fundamental international documents: the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and the Sustainable Development Goals. A solid institutional foundation has been created for Kazakhstani women, and their political, economic rights and opportunities are expanding. Kazakhstan ranked 52nd among 144 countries in the World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Gender Gap Report, hit the top 30 in terms of female participation in labor force in the Global Competitiveness Index.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, representatives of permanent missions of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan to the United Nations, and so on, shared their experiences of their countries.

During the side event, the participants had a constructive dialogue on the role and importance of women in today's world, and also offered conceptual visions and recommendations for enhancing interaction on high-profile issues to ensure the social protection of women and girls in the region.

