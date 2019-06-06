Kazakhstan participates in 14th OIC Summit in Makkah

Photo: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Kazakhstan delegation led by Beibut Atamkulov, Special Envoy of the President - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, participated in the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) titled "Makkah Summit: Together for the Future," the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Summit marked the completion of Turkey's OIC Presidency, which will be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

Leaders of states, heads of government, foreign ministers, officials of OIC Member States gathered in Makkah, the holy city to all Muslims, to discuss the pressing issues of the Islamic Ummah, including regional conflicts and challenges, as well as economic, social, and cultural development.

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud personally welcomed all the guests and thanked for their participation and contribution to developing and strengthening the OIC.

The Summit's agenda was dedicated to the situation in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, and other flashpoints of instability within the OIC area of responsibility. The promotion of interreligious harmony, the fight against international terrorism, Islamophobia, etc. also continue to be the focus of the OIC.

Besides, the participants discussed matters of investment promotion and financing of various economic and social projects, food security, science and technology, climate change and sustainable development, interfaith interaction, women's empowerment, joint actions of Islamic states in the humanitarian sphere, and human rights.

All of the abovementioned matters are expressed in the Summit's Final Communiquй.

A particular paragraph of the final communiquй was dedicated to the merits of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, his role in promoting the ideals, principles, and goals of the Islamic Ummah. The summit unanimously recognized Yelbasy's efforts in integrating the Islamic world through the initiatives on Islamic reconciliation, the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOF), Islamic Infrastructure Integration, and the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform.

The Summit participants were informed about the serious political changes that have taken place in Kazakhstan and about the preparations for the upcoming presidential election to be observed by the OIC.

It was decided to hold the next OIC Summits in The Gambia in 2022 and Indonesia in 2025.

It is noteworthy that with 57 member states, the OIC is the second-largest international organization after the United Nations. Until June 28, 2011, its name was the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC). It was renamed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at Kazakhstan's initiative during the 38th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Astana. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the OIC.

