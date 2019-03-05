Kazakhstan participates in IAEA General Conference in Vienna

Almaty. September 24. Kazakhstan Today - The 56 session of the General Conference of the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, is nearing the end in the Austrian capital city.



According to Caspionet, the event has been attended by delegations from 155 countries participating in the IAEA. The meeting's agenda is traditional and includes the election of new members of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the discussion of the annual report, the adoption of the program and budget of the organization, as well as meetings and debates on themes grounds of the forum.



Here, Kazakhstan enjoys special attention. After all, the country is actively opposing the new nuclear arms race and is making efforts to strengthen the non-proliferation regime. Kazakhstan's delegates spoke about the significance of the International Conference entitled "From a Nuclear Test Ban to a Nuclear Weapons Free World", dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests and held on August 29 in Astana. The initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev are always relative in the world. A new project named ATOM is calling everyone to abandon nuclear weapons. Objectives of this noble mission were presented by the National Company KazAtomProm at a special exhibition in the IAEA General Conference.



"It is important that our President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a speech at the second Nuclear Security Summit and presented a very concise report, which was heard by the international community. We are currently working in various departments of the IAEA in order to implement the ideas of those messages and initiatives, which are made by our country, and our President, all of which are later implemented in Kazakhstan," Vladimir Shkolnik, Chairman of Board of KazAtomProm JSC said.



Kazakhstan's role in ensuring the safety of nuclear energy was discussed at a special meeting on responsible mining of uranium.



"The interest in Kazakhstan is large enough at the moment, because our country is in the lead regarding the production of uranium. There are ambitious plans to develop nuclear enterprises. This is a vertically integrated company with a complete nuclear fuel cycle," Timur Zhantikin, Chairman of Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency said.



Cooperation in the sphere of the peaceful use of nuclear energy, security, and the prevention of nuclear proliferation topped a meeting featuring the Kazakh delegation and the IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano, as well as heads of national companies from other countries.



