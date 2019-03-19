Kazakhstan plans to export horse meat to Japan

In the near future, it is planned to export food products to Japan. Talks are held in this sector.





In the near future, we plan to export food products to Japan. There is the demand. Firstly it is our horse meat. Also, there is interest in our food products, therefore work should be activated in this direction. I am sure that Kazakhstan’s foods, mainly agricultural products, in the near future will be on markets of Japan. As for industry, it is probably difficult to compete with Japan in investment and technological development. Therefore, we could focus on the agro-industrial complex. In Japan, horse meat produced in Kazakhstan is famous. It will be interesting to create when our product is already popular on the international market," said Deputy Chairman of the Board of NC Kazakh Export Yerdan Bekhozhin within the Kazakh-Japanese Business Forum.





The Deputy Head of Kazakh Export noted that as of today the company was taking part in the Forum as an institute of development and welcomed investment from Japan in export-orientated plants.





In the future, in case of such investment, Kazakh Invest has a range of tools that will be applied to further exports of Kazakhstan’s products on the market. Within the visit of the head of state to Japan in 2016, we had signed the agreements with the Nexia export credit agency of Japan. Now, we move forward in terms of creating cases for joint enterprises. We welcome imports of technology and innovation from Japan for further appliance by our exporters, so they could their exports capabilities," said Yerdan Bekhozhin.





We note that the Forum will be partaken by representatives of the largest Kazakhstan and Japan’s business in the following sectors of economy: medical education, pharmacy, agriculture and food industry, mining industry, IT industry and so on. Within the Forum, bilateral B2B meetings to hold direct talks with Japanese entrepreneurs will be held.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.