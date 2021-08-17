Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flight with US

Kazakhstan and the US plan to sign an agreement in the field of civil aviation to establish a direct air service. It was voiced out during the meetings of Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov with representatives of US business circles during the visit to New York for participation in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.





The organizers are the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), the American companies interested in implementing joint trade, economic and investment projects.





"Modern Kazakhstan deeply integrated into the world economy. Being WTO member since 2015, we try to join OECD. Kazakhstan’s President launched the program of the Third Modernization of the National Economy with the main emphasis on digitalization and technological re-equipment of industries," Abdrakhmanov stated.





Moreover, the Kazakh Diplomat underlined Kazakhstan and the US strengthen trade-economic relations in the spirit of an expanded strategic partnership, thanks to the agreements reached by Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump in January this year.





Both presidents agreed on contribution for fair and mutually beneficial economic partnership that will increase trade and investment, create jobs and opportunities in both countries," the Minister of Foreign Affairs reports. In addition, Kairat Abdrakhmanov told Kazakhstan and the US are planning to sign an agreement in the field of civil aviation to establish a direct air service.





2017 Kazakh-US trade turnover reached 1.88 billion dollars. The US has traditionally been the largest investor in Kazakhstan with a total investment of more than 42 billion dollars. Last year, was investments of the US companies to Kazakhstan’s economy amounted to more than 3.7 billion dollars.





Now, above 500 American companies operate in Kazakhstan, six of them are members of the Foreign Investors Council under the President (CITI Group, JP Morgan and Co., Chevron, Exxon Mobil, GE Oil & Gas, Bake & McKenzie Int.). Foreign Minister, at the present stage, the American experience is particularly in demand in such sectors as health care, engineering, construction, agriculture, food industry and others.





It should be noted the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan invited interested companies to participate in a global conference dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the WHO Almaty Declaration on Primary Health Care, which will be held on October 25-26, 2018 in Astana.





In turn, Vice-Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Alexey Tsoy spoke about joint projects with American companies in the field of healthcare in Kazakhstan, as well as further plans to expand cooperation.









