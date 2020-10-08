Kazakhstan ratified amended Protocol on Kyrgyzstan's use of EAEU Treaty

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, approved amendments to the Protocol on the conditions and transitional provisions on the use by Kyrgyzstan of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan" On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Protocol on the Conditions and Transitional Provisions on the Application by the Kyrgyz Republic of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, individual international treaties included in the law of the Eurasian Economic Union, and acts of the Eurasian Economic Union bodies in connection with the Kyrgyz Republic accession to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, signed on May 8, 2015, "the Akorda press service said.

As noted in the conclusion to the document, the Protocol proposes to extend for the Kyrgyz Republic the term of upgrading checkpoints at the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union in accordance with the requirements of international treaties, as well as acts constituting the law of the Eurasian Economic Union, up to 72 months from the date of the Protocol enforcement.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.