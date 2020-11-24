Kazakhstan ratifies Protocol regarding Eurasian Patent Convention

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on protection of pre-production prototypes to the Eurasian Patent Convention as of September 9, 1994," Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.



The text of the Law is to be published in the press.



Source: Kazinform News Agency





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.