Kazakhstan ratifies Treaty on trade between EAEU and Serbia

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on Free Trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one hand, and the Republic of Serbia, on the other hand", the presidential press office said on Monday.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.













