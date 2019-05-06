Kazakhstan remains at the front-line to address key international issues - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov delivered a report at the general debates of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and presented the Republic's position on the urgent international issues, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry informed.





Kazakhstan's fundamental commitment to the peace is reflected in the ant-war Manifesto of President Nursultan Nazarbayev 'The World. The 21st century'. Kazakhstan is deeply convinced that war is not a reliable solution to problems. The Astana process to regulate trust measures between the conflicting parties has been launched based on that conviction and sharing the view that the only viable solution to the crisis in Syria is a comprehensive political settlement," Abdrakhmanov said in his speech.





According to Kazakhstan's view, he added that general contours of the new world order in terms of multilateralism should be the matter of discussion on the UN platform. It is necessary to eliminate disagreement and to confirm total commitment relating to values of the Charter of the United Nations.





Nowadays the ability to demonstrate global leadership and responsibility is challenged by many threats: from the spread of weapons - conventional and non-conventional weapons, terrorism, extremism, organized crimes and all types of trafficking and to a lack of safety in the following spheres: food, water, energy, and healthcare. From the violation of human rights, in particular, the rights of women, young adults, and children that humiliate human dignity, to the absence of dignity and justice for all. Kazakhstan makes efforts to remain at the front-line of these international issues, as well as to search for innovative solutions to them," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.





Abdrakhmanov also noted that Kazakhstan supported the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to implement reforms in peace and security agriculture, systems to develop and manage the Organization.





Your country is committed to the need to strengthen peace-keeping along with precise and reachable mandates, the high-qualified personnel and sufficient resources. We will enhance our contribution in UN's operations to maintain peace by the means of an innovative partnership, including co-deployment," the Minister said and spoke in detail about the implementation of Nazarbayev's anti-nuclear initiatives by underlining the importance to create the zones free from nuclear weapons, and to enhance cooperation between us.





It is well known that Kazakhstan speaks for de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula, to keep and ensure a proper implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to elaborately investigate chemical crimes in Syria, as well as to eliminate chemical terrorism.









