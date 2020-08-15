Kazakhstan resumes flights to seven countries on Aug 17

Kazakhstan resumes flights to seven countries from August 17. This was reported by the press service of the RK MIID, Kazpravda.kz reports.





In accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan dated August 11, 2020, as well as taking into account the recommendations of the Health Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the level of the epidemiological situation, according to the map of the World Health Organization, from August 17, 2020, the international flights resume to the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Belarus, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, Ukraine and the Russian Federation," the message says.





It is noted that MIID together with the aviation authorities of the above countries, has previously worked out the issue of resuming regular passenger flights. Thus, these countries support the resumption of flights with Kazakhstan in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, including thermometry, social distancing, mask regime and PCR testing.





It should be noted that permission from the Russian side is required to fly to Russia.





The number of flights on international routes will be determined on the basis of existing intergovernmental agreements on air traffic, as well as depending on the commercial load of aircraft on each route.





Tickets will be sold in accordance with the schedule published on the airlines' websites, but only as restrictions on the movement of citizens across the state borders with the above countries are lifted and the epidemiological situation improves," the press service added.













