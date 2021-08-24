Kazakhstan should be ready to receive refugees in case of request - Ministry of Emergency

Kazakhstan should be ready to receive refugees in case of necessity, said Talgat Uali, official representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
If we receive any request from other states, and if the authorities take decision to provide assistance to this country, then the Ministry of Emergency Situations should be ready to accept them," Uali commented to KazTAG editorial office on Saturday that a number of regions of Kazakhstan are preparing for possible reception of refugees from Afghanistan.
Source: KazTAG
