Kazakhstan should share its experience, assisting developing states - Henrietta Fore

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting with Henrietta Holsman Fore, the Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), who arrived in Astana to partake in the Global Conference on primary health care. The Forum was organized with the participation of the WHO, UNICEF and the Kazakh government, press service of the Foreign Ministry of the country reports.





Kairat Abdrakhmanov underlined the Kazakh side's full commitment to the international obligations in the area of the protection of children's rights and shared information on the implementation of the President's tasks in this area by the government. The Minister thanked UNICEF for supporting Kazakhstan in the protection of the health of mothers and children, the protection of children. Getting the support of the United Nations Children Fund, the country implement certain programmes and projects aimed at developing juvenile justice, creating equal possibilities for children in all spheres of activities," reads a report of the Republic's Foreign Ministry.





In turn, the press release notes, 'UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore shared positive impressions of the healthcare level in Kazakhstan and expressed the wish so the country continues to share its experience with the developing world and assist it in sustainable development.'





The sides agreed to support each other in promoting the course towards the universal healthcare services coverage.





The Declaration adopted in Astana is a logical continuation of the 1978 historic Alma-Ata Declaration, and was designed to strengthen the existing systems of primary health care.





Kazakhstan pays special attention to the role and efforts of UNICEF in the protection of children in conflict zones around the world. In turn, the Organization is interested in the Astana process aiming at peaceful regulation in Syria so as the sides in conflict make concrete steps to ensure children's rights and their protection from the conflict's consequences.









