Kazakhstan, South Korea inked 32 documents at business forum in Nur-Sultan

Kazakhstan and South Korea signed 32 agreements worth over $3 billion during the Kazakh-Korean Business Forum in Nur-Sultan, Prime Minister's press service reports.

The Government of Kazakhstan views the visit of President of South Korea Moon Jae-in as a new opportunity for further enhancement of economic, trade, investment and humanitarian ties between our countries," said Prime Minister Askar Mamin at the Business Forum.

We also signed a programme of new economic cooperation 'Fresh Wind' during the visit of the South Korean delegation," he said.

According to him, the document includes a number of measures of expanding and deepening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea in such areas as trade and investments, energy, industry, logistics, establishment of new innovative productions, construction, agriculture, culture and education.

