'Kazakhstan Spring' comes to Lithuania

The grand opening of the festival Kazakhstan Spring in Lithuania took place with the screening of the film by famous Kazakhstan director Akan Satayev The Road to the Mother, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office informs.

The demonstration of the film held as part of The Days of Kazakhstan Cinema in Lithuania was attended by officials, members of the Seimas, representatives of business and academic circles, cultural workers as well as heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Lithuania.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the festival, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania Viktor Temirbayev noted the dynamism in the development of the cultural and historical potential of Kazakhstan thanks to the implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru programme and the article Seven Facets of the Great Steppe authored by the Leader of the Nation.

At the same time, the Kazakh diplomat noted the need to deepen the cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, in particular, between the representatives of the younger generation.

The film The Road to Mother was highly appreciated, striking, above all, the Lithuanian viewers, with the resilience and strength of the spirit of the Kazakh people in the difficult times of history.

In the framework of The Days of Kazakhstan Cinema in the three largest cities of the country (Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda), the audience will be shown the beloved and world-acclaimed films, as well as new Kazakhstan cinema films, such as The Road to Mother, The Old Man, Talan, Diamond Sword, Zhauzhurek Myn Bala, the animated film Kultegin, etc.

Other upcoming events of the Kazakhstan Spring in Lithuania include the demonstration of the Kazakhstan-Canadian documentary Equus: History of the Horse, a concert of Arkaiym neo-ethno-folk group at the Vilnius University, an exhibition of the Kazakhstan artist Rauza Eraliyeva in three cities of Lithuania and the capital of Latvia, as well as competitions in the Kazakh national game togyzkumalak in Vilnius.

