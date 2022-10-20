Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan

19.10.2022, 13:20 691
Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan


Kazakhstan performs 490 flights a week to 112 destinations in 28 countries of the world," deputy head of the transport committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Kasym Tlepov told the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable.

 
He noted that civil aviation hit by coronavirus pandemic is recovering.
 
Last year Kazakhstan launched the following flights: Almaty-Doha, Almaty-Kuwait City, Abu Dhabi -Almaty, Almaty -Male, Almaty-Colombo. This year Almaty-Milano, Almaty-Iraklion routes were unveiled.
 
It is expected to open new flights from Astana, Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, flights to Vietnam from Almaty and Astana. It is planned to resume air service to Thailand, Mongolia and Turkmenistan, to fly to Pakistan, and to increase flights to China, India, the UK, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.
 
Source: kazinform
 

Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman

18.10.2022, 15:39 3286

Kazakh national jewelries, souvenirs, nomadic culture items were presented at the 58th International Diplomatic Bazaar held in the Jordanian capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The 58th edition of the International Diplomatic Bazaar took place in the Al Hussein youth city in Amman, Jordan. The event was held by the Mabarrat Um Al Hussein charitable institution, which was established by her late Majesty Queen Zein Al Sharaf in 1958 as a learning and care institution for boys living in hardship.
 
The event, that brought together 30 diplomatic missions accredited in Jordan, featured a wide variety of handicrafts, ceramics, jewelries, garments, dishes, and so on.
 
The Kazakh pavilion designed in the form a yurt presented guests with the national jewelries, souvenirs, Kazakhstan chocolate, and many other sweets. The pavilion was visited by Princess Basma bint Talal, who demonstrated an interest in Kazakh produce and cultural items.
 

Lithuania keen on interregional coop with Kazakhstan

18.10.2022, 13:17 3346

As part of his working visit to Utena, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Lithuania Viktor Temirbayev held meetings with Vice Mayor Vitalius Shershnevas and the business community of Utena district, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
 
The Kazakh diplomat spoke about the export and investment potential of Kazakhstan, the benefits of doing business in our country, political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation.
 
Particular attention was paid to the program of comprehensive modernization of the political system, aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, including upcoming presidential elections.
 
The Lithuanian side expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the field of agriculture, textile industry and ecotourism, the Kazakh diplomat informed about new opportunities for starting a business in our country.
 
During a visit to "Utenos trikotazas", the largest knitwear company in Central and Eastern Europe, Viktor Temirbayev discussed promising areas of cooperation and presented teasers of investment projects in the cotton and textile industry of Kazakhstan.
 
In the Utena Library named after the Mikiniai Brothers, the Kazakh diplomat took part in the opening of the exhibition of children's drawings "Kazakhstan and Lithuania: Freedom and Friendship", dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Within the framework of the event, together with the chairman of the inter-parliamentary friendship group "Lithuania-Kazakhstan" Edmuntas Pupinis, honoring of the students participating in the competition was held.
 
The exposition presents the works of 24 students of art schools from four regions of Lithuania. Previously, the exhibition was shown alternately in Vilnius and Druskininkai.
 
The books of Mukhtar Auezov "The Path of Abai" and Anuar Alimzhanov "The Teacher’s Return" translated into Lithuanian and published on the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan were granted to the fund of the Utena Library.

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan-Belgium political consultations confirm commitment to strengthening cooperation

18.10.2022, 11:32 3411
Kazakhstan-Belgium political consultations confirm commitment to strengthening cooperation

Delegations of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium held political consultations on October 17, to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade, economic and cultural spheres, the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.
 
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko headed Kazakhstan’s delegation at the consultations. The delegation from Belgium was led by Director General of the Directorate for Bilateral Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Jeroen Kooreman.
 
The parties reviewed fruitful partnership between Kazakhstan and Belgium foreign ministries since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago (August 25, 1992) and discussed prospects for further deepening mutually beneficial economic cooperation.
 
As Deputy Minister Vassilenko underlined, "open dialogue established at the highest level plays an important role in promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium. During his official visit to Brussels in November 2021, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan considers Belgium an important political and economic partner in the European Union."
 
The parties discussed organization of joint events, visits at the highest and high levels and interaction within the framework of multilateral institutions.
 
The consultations also focused on opportunities for further development of trade and economic cooperation. Deputy Minister Vassilenko proposed to promote partnership in the sphere of investment and invited the Belgian side to participate in joint projects in priority sectors of the economy.
 
As part of the visit to Kazakhstan, the Belgian delegation also visited the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and observed the signing of the General Agreement on Academic and Cultural Cooperation between the Academy and the Free University of Brussels. The signing of this document highlights successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium in the sphere of higher education.
 
 Members of the Belgian delegation will also meet with the leadership of the city of Almaty to discuss prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial Kazakh-Belgian ties.
 
For reference: Belgium is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners among the European Union states. In 2021, bilateral trade turnover was $ 419.7 million. The gross inflow of direct investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan amounted to
 
$ 1.069 billion last year and reached $ 9.96 billion during 2005-2021. There are around 70 enterprises with the Belgian capital working in Kazakhstan.

Source: kazinform 
 

Italian coach conducts master class for singers of Astana Opera International Opera Academy

17.10.2022, 11:19 4336

A master class from a famous Italian opera singer and vocal coach Anna Vandi opens the final academic year at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. In the coming months, a rich curriculum, in-demand teachers – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Zhupar Gabdullina, Talgat Mussabayev, as well as new meetings with the audience await the young singers, the press office of Astana Opera informs.
 
At the beginning of her career, Anna Vandi performed in various vocal genres at major world opera houses, such as Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa. However, soon she devoted herself almost entirely to teaching, so the master class for the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees promises to be very useful and interesting.
 

The Academy proposed to focus on the Baroque repertoire. We will analyze arias and recitatives from operas, oratorios and cantatas. Due to my natural character and vocal history, I was lucky enough to work with the most diverse repertoire, both as a singer and a teacher. I have just finished conducting a master class in France and also returned from the Verdi Festival in Parma, so I am very happy to meet the young singers in Astana. It is important to lay a good technical basis for the repertoire, the correct diction of the operatic language and musical style," Anna Vandi notes.

 
Other teachers who will work with the International Opera Academy attendees also announced their priorities for the academic year. Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the academy’s teacher, emphasized that he sees his main task in the comprehensive preparation of up-and-coming performers for the big stage.
 

The emphasis in training will be on the correct selection of repertoire for future opera singers. We will pay special attention to technique, voice cultivating, and high-quality sound of all types of voices," Professor Zheltyrguzov says.

 
Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Zhupar Gabdullina, sees her task in working with young singers in helping to improve the range and timbre, teaching the correct reading of musical material, performing works of various musical genres while preserving the composer’s style. The development of breathing and working on character portrayals are of no small importance.
 
The first academic year for the academy attendees was very busy. Along with lectures and practical classes with the best domestic and foreign teachers, up-and-coming vocalists tried their hand at competitions, including international ones, actively conquered the stage, and received the main parts in Astana Opera’s repertoire performances. Frequent performances in front of the audience helped to get comfortable onstage, feeling an emotional response from the viewers. The final stage of training is designed to consolidate all the acquired knowledge and skills for further practical improvement on the opera stage.
 
As a reminder, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy was established with the aim of raising the level of performing arts, providing young vocalists with the opportunity to hone their skills within Astana Opera’s walls.
 
Every month, the academy attendees prepare a new concert for classical music aficionados in the capital. On October 31, the bright singers will give another performance. The concert program Revelation of the Soul will feature works by Western European composers. Tickets for the musical evening to be held in the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall are already on sale.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Netherlands plant 'Trees of Friendship' in Astana

17.10.2022, 10:05 4411

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan André Carstens organized an environmental action in the Botanical Garden of Astana.
 
In honor of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands, the ambassadors of the two countries planted 15 pine trees in the capital's Botanical Garden. The action was attended not only by diplomats, but also by businessmen, as well as the Special Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality of the Netherlands Frederic Vossenaar, and representatives of Kazakh Invest JSC, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
 

We decided to celebrate this anniversary in a special way – by holding an environmental tree planting campaign. We highly appreciate our friendship with the Netherlands and hope that over the years this friendship will become even stronger and more fruitful," said Ambassador Zhumagaliyev.

 
For his part, the Ambassador of the Netherlands André Carstens expressed hope that "warm relations between the countries" will last for at least another 300 years, or even longer.
 

We planted trees in honor of the 30th anniversary of our friendship. On November 2, a sculpture of a tulip will open in the same garden. This will be a gift from us and a symbol of eternal friendship between our countries," he said.

 
It should be noted that these days Kazakhstan hosted a Kazakh-Dutch business forum, during which the parties discussed promising sectors for cooperation, as well as Kazakhstan's entry into the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV). At the event, 5 agreements worth over 400 million euros were signed.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Luxembourg FM backs socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan

14.10.2022, 10:09 5586
Luxembourg FM backs socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Luxembourg Margulan Baimukhan met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborne, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The sides discussed the upcoming political and economic events aimed at the development of the Kazakhstan-Luxembourg relations.
 
Special attention was given to the scheduled visits of official delegations and business missions of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan in 2023. The parties debated also the issues of effective use of international transport and transit routes.
 
Margulan Baimukhan informed Jean Asselborne on the key aspects of the Kazakh President’s latest State-of-the-Nation Address as well as social and political transformations aimed at further modernization of the civil administration system and improving well-being of Kazakhstani people.
 
In turn, Jean Asselborne pointed out the importance of the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and emphasized Luxembourg’s interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.
 

Yerevan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan

11.10.2022, 20:20 8266
Yerevan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan

A roundtable meeting was held in Yerevan dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Armenia diplomatic relations. The meeting focused also on the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan dated Sep 1, 2022, the outcomes of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the upcoming CICA summit slated for October 12-13 in Astana, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Those attending the event were the representatives of the expert and business communities, public organizations, mass media of Armenia, and Armenian Apostolic Church.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev informed the participants about the progressive development of the Kazakh-Armenian bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the program of large-scale reforms initiated by President Tokayev aimed at building the New Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to the initiatives of the Head of State to modernize the political system and reform the country's economy, as well as the implementation of the constitutional reform and the election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Chairman of Integration and Development Public Organization Aram Safaryan noted the great potential of the Kazakh-Armenian bilateral cooperation, including within the Eurasian Economic Union. According to him, the interstate cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan is developing in the spirit of partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation. The head of the Alternative research center Tatul Manaseryan emphasized that the latest Address of the Kazakh President to the Nation is becoming an effective institutional phenomenon and serves as a guideline for the development of both Kazakhstan and Armenia.
 
The representatives of the Armenian expert community noted the relevance and importance of the ongoing political and economic modernization in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the reforms in the field of human rights. Leading analysts welcomed the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and highly appreciated the policy of the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the face of modern global challenges.
 
During the event, Head of the Department of External Relations and Protocol of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Natan Hovhannisyan was awarded the Medal of Honor of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for his great contribution to strengthening the interreligious and interfaith dialogue and harmony.
 

