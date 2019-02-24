Kazakhstan to host Iran nuclear talks

Almaty. February 5. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan will host Iran nuclear talks on February 25. EU is waiting for Iran's confirmation whether it will attend proposed talks on its nuclear works.



"World powers have proposed holding a new round of talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear work in the week of February 25 in Kazakhstan, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has said," Al Jazeera reports.



"However, Ashton's team, which co-ordinates diplomatic contacts with Iran on its nuclear programme on behalf of the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain, is still hoping for confirmation of the date and venue from Iran's negotiating team, the spokesman said," the agency writes.



"Iran and the 5+1 world powers - the United States, Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany - held three rounds of talks last year aimed at resolving the standoff over Iran's nuclear activities," the article says.



"Reacting to an offer by US Vice President Joe Biden in Munich on Saturday to hold two-way talks with Iran on its nuclear programme, Salehi said Washington must come to the table with "authentic intention", according to the article.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.