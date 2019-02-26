Kazakhstan to launch a number of investment projects after the road show to Japan

Tokyo. February 19. Kazakhstan Today - Following a one-day road show in Japan, a number of bilateral documents were signed, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"On Monday in Tokyo, Japan a one-day road show was held in the framework of the 4th meeting of the Joint Commission of Government and private sector of Kazakhstan and Japan on economic cooperation," the press-service of the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan informed.



According to the Ministry, a business event ended with the signing of nine bilateral documents.



"In particular, Akimat of Zhambyl region signed a memorandum of understanding with COKEY SYSTEMS CO. Ltd. (Japan) for the organization in the region downstream of liquorice and products with high added value, which will allow not exporting licorice in raw form with the exception of the agreed of the parties. Kazakhstan LLP "KSP Steel" has agreed with Japanese partners to work together on the development of domestic oil and gas industry, as well as support to increase exports of steel products to the international market. National Nuclear Center signed memoranda of understanding with the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA ) and the Japan Atomic power Company (JAPC), which will address issues of domestic nuclear power, such as training, participation in the feasibility study, the cooperation in the construction and launch of nuclear power plants and other things," the statement says.



The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and New Technologies Asset Isekeshev. The event was attended by the Vice-Minister for International Affairs of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Nobuhiko Sasaki, who is also co-chair of the Joint Bilateral Commission on the Japanese side.



Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan for the period 2008-2012 amounted to $ 7 billion, import - $ 3.4 billion, exports - $ 3.5 billion of direct investment in Japan for the last 19 years reached the level of $ 4.4 billion in exploring are 45 Japanese projects worth about $ 2.6 billion for the years of cooperation established more than 70 joint ventures.



