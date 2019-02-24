Kazakhstan to open 10 trade delegations abroad

Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Arystan Kabikenov briefed on state measures planned to support the domestic exporters in 2019.

15 trade missions are to be held in 2019 to back the domestic exporters. Seven events are to take place to promote trademarks, no less than 50 enterprises are supposed to take part in international exhibitions, six national pavilions will be arranged," he added.

Besides, Kazakhstan will open 10 trade delegations in Central Asia, China, Turkey and the UAE to bring their number from 1 to 11. We have only one representation in Russia, while Russia has 57, Belarus 40 and Uzbekistan 12 trade missions. As experience of these countries shows, the trade missions help boost export threefold within a year.

The export.gov.kz portal has been updated to ease receiving of state measures. Besides, it is planned to integrate the portal with the leading market places, logistics services operators and customs declaration e-system. Kazakhstan will also invite inspection commissions from China, the UAE and Iran to visit the domestic exporters in order to facilitate an access to their markets," he resumed.

