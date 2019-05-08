Kazakhstan to open Association of Venture Capitalists

An Association of Venture Capitalists will appear in Kazakhstan, it was said by Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Nurgul Mauberlinova at a press conference in the Central Communications Service.





This year we are to start the 'Astana Hub' International Technopark of IT-startups that has an ecosystem to support startups. Another priority direction is the placement of prototyping labs, R&D centres of domestic and foreign IT companies on the base of the Technopark. In July this year, we adopted the Law 'On Venture Financing'. Now risky deals are regulated by the legislation, interests of all parties are protected. In the near future, the first Association of Venture Capitalists will be opened on Kazakhstan," said the Vice Minister.





According to her, presently a huge work is held to set up a project. In November this year on official presentation will be held on the base of Astana Hub.





As you know, this year upon the initiative of the head of state we adopted and implement the Digital Kazakhstan programme and Kazakhstan strives to develop a culture of technological entrepreneurship and innovative activity in the country. A great work is being held. As part of the Digital Kazakhstan programme, an official presentation of Astana Hub will be held," said Nurgul Mauberlinova.









