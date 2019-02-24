Kazakhstan to open more than 10 trade offices abroad

Minister of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek called upon to continue the work on opening trade offices abroad as part of the export strategy.





Many of developed countries have a vast network of trade offices. Thus, South Korea (KOTRA) has 120 offices in 82 countries, Australia (AUSTRADE) has offices in more than 100 states of the world, Russia has 66 offices in 52 states and so on. In accordance with the export strategy adopted, it is necessary to continue the work on opening offices abroad. As approved in the strategy, firstly it is necessary to start in the countries of a priority and high export interest. It is also necessary to introduce new support tools of export infrastructure abroad (trade houses, trade and logistics centres and warehouses, trade and information centres, to attract trade and consulting companies in export management)," said the minister at the session of the government.





According to him, as of today Kazakhstan has two trade offices abroad. Both of them are situated in Russia (Novosibirsk and Moscow). There is a trade and exhibition pavilion "Kazakhstan", which is situated in the territory of the Vystavka Dostizheniy Narodnogo Khozyaystva (VDNKh) in Moscow, an opening ceremony of which is planed to time to the 20th anniversary of the capital and to have on Jane 29. In the future, the pavilion is planned to use as Kazakhstan’s houses, where the issues of export promotion, attraction of investments, tourism, transport and logistics will be integrated.





As the head of the Ministry underlined, to date the funding of the opening of 11 trade offices abroad is being considered.





We note that in the present year a positive tendency of export remains. Thus, over the two months of 2018, following to the operational date, exports made up 8.8 billion dollars, that is by 27.4% (by 1.9 billion dollars) higher than in the same period of the previous year (6.9 billion dollars).





At the same time, in 2017 the export strategy was approved, the implementation of which is aimed at the key tasks on increasing the non-primary export by one and a half times by 2022.





It is important to note that from 2013 to 2017, the exports share of the manufacturing industry of the total exports volume of Kazakhstan increased from 23% to 32%.





Foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan increased by 25% to 69.5 billion dollars, exports increased by 30% and was 48.3% billion dollars, imports increased by 15.5% and was 29.3 billion dollars.





Commodity exports geography includes 123 states. The key markets are China (22.9%), EEU (20.8%, including Russia – 18%) and the EU states (21.8%), which together make up more than 65% of exports. The leaders are China and Russia, which are defined as the states of priority exports interest in the strategy.









