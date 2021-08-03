Kazakhstan to ratify agreement on military cooperation with Afghanistan

Kazakhstan is going to ratify the agreement on military cooperation with Afghanistan.



"Submit to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan the draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan" On ratification of the agreement between the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on military cooperation," the draft resolution of the government of Kazakhstan says.

Source: KazTAG



