Kazakhstan to repatriate another 14 children from Iraq - FM

Kazakhstan plans to repatriate another 14 children from Iraq, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

As is known, earlier in 2019, Kazakhstan carried out a special operation called Jusan. Jusan is the grass called bitter wormwood, which is typical to Kazakhstan and whose smell symbolises the smell of home for Kazakhs. As a result of the operation, almost 600 citizens, including 406 children, were returned home from the combat zones in the Middle East, and successfully rehabilitated and reintegrated into the Kazakh society. We are currently working on returning another 14 children from Iraq, whose mothers were imprisoned for life," Mukhtar Tleuberdi said at the OSCE’s roundtable meeting on Afghanistan being held in Nur-Sultan today.

Today, Kazakhstan is one of the few countries in the world that carries out such humanitarian actions. We are ready to share our experience," added the Minister.

Recall that the first large-scale Jusan humanitarian operation was successfully conducted on the instruction of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in January 2019.

In May, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a statement on evacuation of 231 Kazakhstani nationals including 156 children mainly of preschool age, 18 of them are orphans.

