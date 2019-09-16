Kazakhstan urges Asian countries to join hands to develop cultures

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pleaded the Asian countries to join hands to develop the cultures.

There must be diversity in the culture. As great Abai said, regard him as your brother. Currently, Asia may unite. Development of the Great Silk Road serves as a proof," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, taking the floor at the First Forum of the Asian Countries’ Writers.

As the President said, Kazakhstan is not just a corridor between the East and West but also a crossroads of science, education and civilization.

Today’s forum shows it is essential to develop human capital. Therefore, we should develop inwardly. There will be no movement forward without spirituality. I would like to note that your efforts contribute to the development of the culture of Asia," Tokayev stated.

The President also shared his vision of the forum as a platform for cultural dialogue between the states which should influence the development of culture and literature at large.

