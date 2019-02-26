Kazakhstan's two reserves join UNESCO list

Two biosphere reserves of Kazakhstan have joined the World Network Biosphere Reserves," the press service of the forestry and wildlife committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry reports.





The Charyn and Zhongar - Alatau national parks have been added today to the World Network Biosphere Reserves by the decision of the MAB (Man and the Biosphere Programme) international coordination council," committee's press secretary Saken Dildakhmet said.





As of today the country's list of biosphere reserves boasts 10 national biosphere reserves and one trans-border biosphere reserve.





Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB) is an intergovernmental scientific programme, launched in 1971 by UNESCO, that aims to establish a scientific basis for the improvement of relationships between people and their environments.









