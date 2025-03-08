This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kenyan Ambassador was Received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
relevant news
Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived to Cyprus on Official Visit
Kazakhstan and Chile Strengthen Trade and Investment Interaction
Interaction between Kazakhstan and Thailand Continues to Develop
Scientific-Practical Conference on Occasion of 80th Anniversary of the UN was Held in Almaty
Initiative of the President of Kazakhstan to Establish a UN Center in Almaty was Unanimously Supported by UN Member States
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Meets with Ambassador of Oman
Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship of the Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
Issues of Torture Prevention were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Most viewed
04.03.2025, 18:58Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region 04.03.2025, 19:0059466New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 03.03.2025, 21:5445276Foreign leaders congratulate President Tokayev on the beginning of holy month of Ramadan 03.03.2025, 13:4544276Kazakhstan set to increase oil refining capacity to 18.5mln tons 04.03.2025, 15:5441091Construction of 4 water reservoirs to begin in 3 regions of Kazakhstan 06.02.2025, 18:20289611Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210946Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210926Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55210011Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation209596Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation