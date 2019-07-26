Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon

Photo: Yonhap

South Korea's southern regions, already battered by seasonal downpours, face a fresh threat from an approaching typhoon, which is forecast to make landfall this weekend, Yonhap reports.

Heavy rain alerts have already been issued for many parts of Jeju Island and southern provinces as of Friday morning with precipitation ranged from 60 millimeters to 130 millimeters.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) warned torrential rain may continue through Saturday when the regions are expected to be affected by Typhoon Danas.

The typhoon, though small in scale, can bring extreme and unusual rainfall to southern regions and Jeju Island," a KMA official said. "Full-fledged preparedness is needed."

As of 3 a.m. Friday, the season's fifth typhoon was traveling north about 360 kilometers northeast of Taipei at a speed of 22 kph, with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center, according to the national weather agency.

The storm strengthened passing over relatively warm waters near Taiwan and carries a huge amount of tropical water vapor, threatening to unleash heavy rain when it arrives in the country's southern parts, the official added.

Danas is predicted to reach waters some 270 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

It is likely to make landfall in the southern part of the country Saturday morning before it exits the peninsula toward the East Sea the following morning, the KMA said.

