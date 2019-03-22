Korean Foreign Minister impressed with Astana

Head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Foreign Minister of Korea Kang Kyung-wha, the press service of the Akorda reports.





At the meeting, the sides discussed the current issues of cooperation and perspective development of trade and economic relations between the two states.





Welcoming the Minister, the head of state underlined a trustful character of bilateral relations.





There are very trusting and friendly relations between Astana and Seoul, economic cooperation is actively growing, many issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation are being resolved. We support your active work in Central Asia," said the President of Kazakhstan.





In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea expressed her gratitude for the meeting and shared her impressions of the visit to the capital of Kazakhstan.





For me, this is the first visit to Kazakhstan and Astana, and it is significant that my visit is taking place in the year of celebrating the 20th anniversary of your capital, I am very impressed by how far Astana has developed during this period," said Kang Kyung-wha.





During the meeting, the Foreign Ministrer conveyed to President Nursultan Nazarbayev the greetings of President of Korea Moon Jae-in.





President Moon Jae-in, taking into account the foundation that was formed over 25 years between our countries, intends to continue to develop and deepen the existing cooperation," said Kang Kyung-wha.









