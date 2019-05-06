Koreas to discuss denuclearization, peace regime in next week's summit: vice minister

Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said Thursday that the two Koreas' leaders will discuss how to accomplish complete denuclearization and build a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula when they meet in Pyongyang next week, Yonhap reports.





In a speech to a security forum held in Seoul, Chun also said that Seoul will actively implement its summit agreements with the North, believing that progress in inter-Korean relations will facilitate the denuclearization process.





Through the third inter-Korean summit ... (we) will make efforts to contribute to an improvement in U.S.-North Korea ties and the establishment of a peace regime on the peninsula by inducing the North to seek substantive denuclearization steps and achieving an end-of-war declaration within this year," Chun said at the Seoul Defense Dialogue hosted by the defense ministry.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to visit Pyongyang from Tuesday through Thursday for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.





The two held summit meetings in April 27 and in May 26 at which they agreed to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.





Nuclear talks between the North and the U.S., however, have been stalled since their historic summit in Singapore in June. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a planned trip by his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang, citing a lack of progress in denuclearization.





Expectations are growing that denuclearization talks could gain speed as North Korean leader Kim recently sent a letter to Trump, asking for a second summit meeting. Washington said that planning is already under way.





Chun emphasized that progress in inter-Korean relations has been a driving force behind the peace process set in motion early this year, saying that Seoul will continue to faithfully carry out summit agreements with North Korea in a way that moves denuclearization talks forward.





A huge turnaround on the Korean Peninsula that has been under way started with progress in inter-Korean relations," Chun said.





Our government will continue its efforts to implement the Panmunjom Declaration in a speedy manner on the assumption that an advance in relations between the two Koreas will be a driving force that will expedite denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he added.









