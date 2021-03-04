Kyrgyz, Kazakh leaders visited Astana International Financial Center

On the final day of the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov jointly visited the Astana International Financial Center, the presidential press office said.





The heads of state got acquainted with the activities of the International Court of Justice and the AIFC Arbitration Center, the Financial Services Regulatory Committee, the Hub for Islamic Finance and Business, and the Center for Green Finance.





In addition, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were informed about the work of the Expat Center, the AIFC Exchange, the Bureau of Continuing Professional Development and the Financial Technologies Hub.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov were also presented with a number of developments of the financial center: the e-Justice system of electronic justice and the TABYS mobile application.





At the end of the event, the Governor of the AIFC Kairat Kelimbetov proposed in the future to open a branch of the AIFC in Bishkek, as well as a representative office of the Investment Promotion Agency of Kyrgyzstan at the site of the financial center.





Recall that yesterday the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov arrived in Nur-Sultan on a state visit. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in narrow and expanded format. The heads of the two states made a Joint Statement.













