Lama Sharif became appointed as ambassador of Kazakhstan to two African countries

Kairat Lama Sharif has been appointed as ambassador of Kazakhstan to two African states, the president's press service said in a statement on Friday.
By the decree of the head of state, Lama Sharif Kairat Kairbekuly , Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, , has been appointed as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Algerian People's Democratic Republic, Tunisian Republic concurrently," the decree says.
Lama Sharif has been an ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt since September 2020, before that, since April 2019, he was Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and even earlier, from October 2013 to February 2019, he worked as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE.
Source: KazTAG
