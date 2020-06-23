Live Updates: Kudlow Says US Sees No New COVID-19 Wave, Does Not Intend to Shut Down Economy

The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 8.7 million; 138,926 new cases were recorded over the past day, the World Health Organisation said in its daily situation report.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,743 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, placing the death toll at 461,715 fatalities, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 8,708,008, the report says.

Nearly half of all cases and deaths — 4.3 million and 219,144, respectively — remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to rank first in terms of cases and fatalities — 2.2 million and 118,895, respectively.

14:20

US Sees No New COVID-19 Wave, Does Not Intend to Shut Down Economy - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration does not see a second coronavirus wave in the United States and has no intent to shut the economy down again despite a jump in new COVID-19 cases, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday.

We know how to deal with this stuff now … we’ve come a long way since last winter and there is no second wave coming," Kudlow told the CNBC network. "I'm not going to advocate shutting down any place, if that's what the locals think is necessary. The costs of shutdown in economic terms, in psychological terms, in addiction terms … we've learned a lot since last February."

At least 22 of the 50 US states have reported a rise in COVID-19 cases after reopening their economies over the past two months. In Arizona, a particular hotspot, infections shot up 54 percent in a week. These come as more than 2.2 million Americans have already been infected by the coronavirus, with a death toll nearing 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. A new model by the University of Washington predicts 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by Oct. 1.

Kudlow’s comments also ran contrary to White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro’s remarks on Sunday that the administration was preparing for a possible second COVID-19 wave this fall, as a majority of US states and territories logged an increase in their seven-day average of new reported case numbers following an easing of social-distancing measures. President Donald Trump, in a political rally on Saturday, encouraged coronavirus response workers to slow down testing, arguing that increased tests lead to more cases being discovered.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for the sharpest economic decline since the Great Recession of 2008-09. Despite all 50 states in America having reopened most of their economy from the COVID-19 lockdowns, economists still warn of sharp recession by the second quarter, meaning job losses could remain sizable.

14:10

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Tops 59,000, Death Toll Reaches 351 - Health Ministry

Belarus has confirmed 518 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours as the rate of spread continues to slow, with the total tally reaching 59,023, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Belarus has been recording less than 700 cases of the infection per day since last week, and on Sunday, the daily increment was lower than 600 for the first time since mid-April. Earlier in June, the ministry announced that there was a positive trend in reducing the incidence rate of COVID-19.

We registered 59,023 people with a positive COVID-19 test. As many as 876,639 tests have been conducted. Over the entire period of the spread of the infection in the country, 351 COVID-19 patients with a number of chronic diseases died," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the death toll has grown by five over the past day.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients has increased to 37,923 since the start of the outbreak, the ministry added.

14:09

Number of COVID-19 Cases in African Region Surpasses 300,000 - WHO

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has exceeded 300,000 with nearly 8,000 deaths, the African chapter of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Over 303,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 145,000 recoveries & 7,999 deaths," WHO said.

South Africa remains the most heavily infected country of the region with 97,302 COVID-19 cases detected with 1,930 fatalities, WHO Africa’s statistics show.

Matshidiso Moeti, the head of WHO Africa, earlier in the month warned that the coronavirus infection was accelerating and making its way from urban regions into the countrysides.

13:46

UK Registers Lowest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Since Mid March

13:25

Disneyland Paris to Start Gradual Reopening 15 July

13:04

Outbreak of COVID-19 Registered at US Andersen Air Base on Guam Island

A surge in COVID-19 cases has been recorded at the US Andersen air base on the island of Guam in the Western Pacific, where a total of 37 servicemen in two units have been infected, Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, commander of the 36th Wing at the base, said on Monday.

Recently, Andersen AFB [Air Force Base] has experienced a surge of COVID19 positive cases among service members assigned to the base," Boswell said in a statement, as quoted by the Pacific News Center.

According to the military, there are two groups of COVID-19 cases on Guam. One unit includes 35 cases among airmen who arrived on the island on 25 May and were restricted to their hotel and their work at Andersen. Another air force unit that came as a medical team to support Naval Hospital Guam's efforts to fight COVID-19 in early April has two cases of the disease.

In summary, the current total of Airmen who have tested positive with COVID-19 is 37. Again, all are in medical quarantine at Andersen AFB," Boswell said.

Boswell added that a command investigation is underway to determine whether the airmen were infected with the virus on Guam or before arriving on the island.

According to the military, the outbreak might have been caused by a breach of the movement restriction orders.

13:03

Second Wave of COVID-19 Less Likely in Netherlands, But Cannot Be Excluded

A second wave of the coronavirus is less likely in the Netherlands due to the restrictions introduced to curb the pandemic, however, it cannot be excluded, Jacco Wallinga, the head of the infectious disease modeling department at the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), told the local Algemeen Dagblad newspaper on Monday.

Given the methods that we now use for monitoring, and good tracking of sources and contacts, the occurrence of local clusters is more realistic [than second wave]. However, the second wave cannot be completely ruled out," Wallinga said, adding that all efforts currently being made aim to quickly extinguish possible epicenters so that new cases of the disease do not cause an outbreak.

According to the specialist, as of now, it seems that the overall transmission of the virus is limited. However, following social distancing guidelines is still necessary, the official added.

As long as there are still people with COVID-19 in the Netherlands, neglecting these rules will inevitably lead to a rapid increase in the number of infected people. Therefore, it is still necessary to keep a distance," Walling said.

As of Monday, the Netherlands has confirmed 49,593 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 6,090 fatalities, according to the RIVM.

11:49

Iran Records Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases as Triple-Digit Daily Deaths Persist

Iran has recorded over 2,500 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with the country continuing to see a triple-digit daily death toll for a fourth consecutive day after a brief drop last week, the Health Ministry's data showed on Monday.

According to spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari, a further 2,573 people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 207,525. The death toll has risen by 119 to 9,742.

Over 166,400 coronavirus patients have recovered.

New daily cases in Iran started to climb again in early June following religious events and the reopening of mosques and restaurants.

11:29

Seoul Metropolitan Area Already in Second Wave of COVID-19 Epidemic

After seeing an original spike in coronavirus cases in February and March, the Seoul metropolitan area is now experiencing the second wave of the epidemic, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

We originally predicted that the second wave to emerge in fall or winter. Our forecast turned out to be wrong. As long as people [are] having close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue," KCDC chief Jeong Eun-kyeong said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The second wave appears to have stemmed from infection clusters detected in the capital and its suburbs in early May, according to the top health official.

Earlier in the day, the country recorded only 17 new cases of infection, taking the total to 12,438. The news agency attributed the lowest daily case rise in almost a month due to less testing over the weekend. The figure represents a significant drop from the weekend, which saw 67 and 48 new cases, respectively.

10:58

New Zealand Strengthens Border Security Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand is going to continue the implementation of strict border security measures to halt the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

So, while the world enters this dangerous new phase, we remain at a phase of border containment ... That is why shoring up the border as we intend as a government is our absolute priority. Fourteen days of managed isolation is required of every person that enters New Zealand and is the best way to preserve our current freedoms and open economy. It is the main event alongside testing," Ardern said at a press conference.

She also announced making changes into the original COVID-19 health order, which is to be renewed later in the day.

We've taken the opportunity, while renewing that health order, to make it crystal clear that individuals must submit to testing and medical exams, including the potential of multiple tests. It also spells out that for a person to make the low-risk indicator by day 14 in order to leave isolation or quarantine they are expressly required to submit to a test and that test might be negative," the prime minister said.

She added that the authorities were extending their cruise ship ban, with exceptions for cargo and fishing vessels as well as those in need of repair, while demanding a two-week quarantine for crew members, unless they have been on a vessel for more than 28 days. The extension comes into effect on June 30.

New Zealand has confirmed a total of 1,163 cases.

09:54

Global Coronavirus Outbreak is Far From Over, Norway's Health Minister Says

08:42

Indonesia Reports 954 New Coronavirus Infections, Taking Total to 46,845

07:34

UAE's Abu Dhabi Eases Restrictions to Allow Movement Between Cities

07:34

Russia Records 7,600 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Russia has registered 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,728 yesterday), bringing the total count to 592,280, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,600 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,473 (32.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country had confirmed 592,280 cases (+1.3 percent) so far.

Of all the new cases, 1,068 have been registered in Moscow, 506 in the Moscow Region and 295 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 968, 549 and 294, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 95 (109 yesterday) to 8,206.

As many as 4,705 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (5,119 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 344,416.

Over 17.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 312,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected virus carriers, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

07:33

French Confirmed Cases Rise by 284 to 160,377

07:32

Total Number of Confirmed Cases in Italy Rises by 224 to 238,499

07:30

Brazil Registers 1,085,038 Confirmed Cases, Total Deaths Rise to 50,617

06:36

Kyrgyzstan Detects Record 205 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

Kyrgyzstan has registered a record daily increase of 205 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, the response center reported 170 new cases, which pushed the total tally beyond 3,000.

On 22 June 22, 2020, 205 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the republic, of which 82 have been recorded in Bishkek," a spokesperson for the response center said, adding that the total count has now reached 3,356.

Twenty-six new patients are doctors, which takes the total count of infected medical staffers to 582, Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 response center said,

The death toll has increased by three to 40, and the number of cured COVID-19 patients has grown by 10 to 2,021, according to the spokesperson.

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced on Saturday plans to suspend interurban public transport services in a bid to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

04:56

Advanced Coronavirus Testing Makes it Look Like the US Has More Cases, Trump Says

04:45

Thailand Reports 3 New Coronavirus Cases, All Imported, Marking 28 Days Without Local Transmission

04:45

Germany's COVID-19 Total Tally Exceeds 190,000

Germany's number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the outbreak has reached 190,359 after a daily increase of 537, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

This is a slight drop from the 687 new positive cases reported on Sunday.

Germany's COVID-19 death toll has reached 8,885, with three new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said. The total number of cured COVID-19 patients has topped 175,000.

Bavaria accounts for the bulk of Germany's COVID-19 cases (47,867), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (41,218) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,272). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 7,883 cases sing the beginning of the outbreak.

04:39

India Registers Massive Increase in COVID-19 Death Toll, Total Cases Now Exceed 425,000

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday reported 14,821 new cases of coronavirus infection, in line with the record-setting number of daily cases registered over the past four days.

This brings the country’s total to 425,282 confirmed cases with some 237,000 recoveries, putting India above previous hotspots such as Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom in terms of total infections.

An additional 445 fatalities since the last update has taken the COVID-19 death toll to 13,669.

According to the ministry’s numbers, the central state of Maharashtra, where the city of Mumbai is located, is the epicenter of the subcontinent accounting for 132,000 of the confirmed cases and 6,170 deaths. The capital state of Delhi and the southern state of Tamil Nadu share second and third places in infection rates with 59,000 cases each.













