Madrid on Partial Lockdown as Coronavirus Outbreak Declared Pandemic

The World Health Organisation has declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000 in almost 140 countries and territories, with over 5,800 fatalities.

Follow our live feed from the Spanish capital Madrid after it declared a 15-day state of emergency due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of Saturday, Spain has registered over 5,700 cases of the disease with about 1,500 of them detected over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry. The death toll has already exceeded 180 people.





