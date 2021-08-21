Mamin and Mishustin discussed coop

Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia, Askar Mamin and Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, held talks, the PM's press office said on Wednesday.

The meeting venue was the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

The parties discussed further building up of trade-economic, industrial, transport-logistics, energy cooperation, and other areas.

During the meeting, topical issues of interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union format were covered.

Over the past 10 years, Russia has invested about $ 12.6 billion in Kazakhstan. Almost every industry has the Russian companies’ investment portfolio.

30 joint large projects are at the stage of implementation and development in the field of industrial cooperation, trade, construction industry, pharmaceutical, petrochemical and light industries totaling $ 5.3 billion.

The talks resulted in a package of signed documents.

Mamin and Mishustin studied the work of the Digital Office of the Government of Kazakhstan, ongoing projects in digitalization of public services to the population and business entities, as well as the activities of the AIFC.













