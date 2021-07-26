Mamin and Rasulzoda agreed on additional volumes of water for Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, the press service of the Prime Minister said on Saturday.





The Heads of Government discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, industrial, agricultural, water and energy, transit and transport spheres.





Particular attention was paid to joint measures to improve the water situation in the Syrdarya river basin.





The parties agreed that from July 24, Tajikistan will begin to carry out additional water releases for Kazakhstan from the Bahri Tojik reservoir with a flow rate of 50 m? / s in excess of the volumes agreed in the protocol signed by the Kazakh, Uzbek and Tajik parties on June 16, 2021.













