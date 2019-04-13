Meeting in Rome: Kazakhstan, Italy discuss cooperation across many spheres

Kazakhstan-Italian Intergovernmental Working Group held a meeting in Rome this week, primeminister.kz informs.





The Italian party was represented by Vice-Minister of Economic Development of Italy Ivan Scalfarotto.





I would like to note that Italy is one of the main trade partners of Kazakhstan among European countries and is a leading investor", Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development Yerlan Khairov said, addressing the meeting.





Foreign trade between Kazakhstan and Italy by the end of 2017 amounted to USD 9,6 billion which is by 13.5% more than during the same period of 2016. As a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, a single market with capacity of 180 million people with foreign trade USD 1 trillion, I propose to consider Kazakhstan as a space for production of goods with further access to the big markets of the EAEU, China, Central Asia and the Middle East", Yerlan Khairov said.





The meeting discussed a wide range of priority issues associated with the current status of Kazakh-Italian cooperation and its further development. The parties discussed the ways of activation of interaction between business and bank sectors, enhancement of the legal framework, cooperation in energy, production, agriculture and humanitarian industries. Culture and tourism was specified as one of the perspective spheres of bilateral cooperation.





On the same day the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Italy and the General Confederation of Italian Industry and ICE held a business forum devoted to the presentation of Kazakhstan's economic opportunities.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.