Minsk to host CIS meeting on international youth cooperation

Minsk to host CIS meeting on international youth cooperationMINSK. KAZINFORM the working group to draft the CIS international youth cooperation strategy for 2021-2030 will meet at the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 5-6 March, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The draft strategy will be based on a similar document for the period through 2020, which proved its relevance in the cooperation between the CIS states. A number of factors emerged during the implementation of the project. They created additional opportunities for the development of international youth cooperation, which was reflected in the draft of the new document. The decision to start working on the document was taken at a meeting of the Council on Youth Affairs in June 2017. The corresponding working group was established to comprise representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee. The working group has already held two meetings in the format of an online conference," the press service said.

The main goals of international youth cooperation in the draft strategy are as follows: opening the creative, educational, social and spiritual and moral potential of the younger generation, strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and interaction of the CIS nations, supporting the integration processes in the CIS, promoting the consolidation of common humanitarian, economic, social and cultural space based on the experience of cooperation of countries in various humanitarian areas, BelTA reports.

