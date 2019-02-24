More than 200 books in Kazakh have been placed in Stockholm's library

There are more than 200 books in Kazakh in the international city library of Stockholm, Khabar24 reports.

A year and a half ago, the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan handed over history, fiction, children books and educational materials by prominent local authors, including Ilyas Yesenberlin, Mukhtar Shakhanov, Kadyr Myrzaliyev, and others, to the Sweden book depository. There is the book about eminent Kazakh writer Abai’s creative work as well as books including national epics about heroes, about the history and culture of our country, about Kazakhstan’s modern development and its young capital city – Astana.

Our library, which is only 18 years old, possess books in 115 languages, including Kazakh. The number of books in Kazakh is as few as 200, however, with an overwhelming number of new works. Kazakhs living in Sweden read them, in particular, young adults, students. But sometimes I can see people of ripe old age taking the books. There are books in the Arab, Persian, Indian languages, in languages of the peoples of Africa as well as in Russian, Chinese and Spanish. Books in Kazakh first appeared in 2017," said one of the employees at Stockholm’s International Library.

According to the Library’s employees, Kazakh authors’ books are famous among Sweden readers.

I am very interested in the history of your country and nomadic culture, and I think one can see something similar in some part of my country – China. I’ve never been to Kazakhstan but eager to study your culture. There are both modern cities and villages, where people tamed horses and other animals, there. Chinese prominent poet Li Bai beautifully depicted your country’s landscapes in his works. Our countries cooperate on the economic One Belt – One Road project. I wish to visit Kazakhstan in the future," says the Chinese student.

