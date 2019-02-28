More than 20 Kazakhstan clinics to take part in the exhibition of medical tourism in Turkey

Kazakhstan participates in the II World Congress-Exhibition Hestourex-2018 on medical, sports and alternative tourism. The event will be held in the ANFAS Expo Center in Antalya with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health of Turkey.





At the exhibition Kazakhstan is represented by a significant exposition, which unites information about the possibilities of our country in providing medical and health services to foreign tourists. A delegation from 50 representatives of 21 leading medical centers, private clinics and sanatorium-resort organizations, as well as more than 100 Kazakhstan tour operators and travel agents will take part in the event from Kazakhstan.





Participants of the Kazakh delegation are scheduled to hold talks with international organizations, the leadership of foreign clinics, participation in business meetings, signing memorandums and contracts, as well as infotours on clinics in Antalya," said Aiman ??Iskakova, the head of the delegation, the deputy director general of the Republican Center for Health Development.





The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing an initiative to develop medical tourism and import substitution within the framework of the healthcare modernization project. In 2019, it is planned to attract to Kazakhstan at least 32,000 inbound tourists and more than 1 billion tenge of income from inbound medical tourism per year.





Hestourex-2018 unites on its field over 50 thousand delegates from 200 countries. The exhibition will feature stands of 50 participating countries, it is planned to hold over 100 thousand negotiations in the B2B format, as well as presentations by leading speakers in the field of tourism.









