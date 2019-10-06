NASA Astronaut visits Kazakh National Space Center

The Space Week 2019 is celebrated worldwide with lots of interesting activities. The theme of the World Space Week 2019 The Moon: Gateway to the Stars is dated to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 and the first human step on the Moon.

In the framework of the event the U.S. Astronaut Dr. Shannon Walker has visited the National Space Center (NSC) in Nur-Sultan.

Shannon Walker made her space flight from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on June 16, 2010. Her visit to Kazakhstan was organized by the U.S. Consulate General Almaty and American Space in Almaty.

The NASA astronaut and representatives of the US Embassy in the NSC were met by Azamat Batyrkozha, Chairman of the Board of NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, and his deputy, cosmonaut of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aydin Aimbetov.

It is informed that Dr. Shannon Walker plans to visit another Kazkosmos object in Almaty - the Kamenskoe Plateau observatory. In addition, she is going to partake in a scientific conference of the Astrophysical Institute named after V.G. Fesenkova under the National Center for Space Research and Technology.

Roundtables, presentations, exhibitions, master classes, competitions and games, free movie screenings and Space Party will be held string from October 4 to mark the Space Week 2019.

Kazakhstan-based space industry institutions and future engineers will study global trends of space industry, the U.S. leading role and significant contribution of Kazakhstan into the industry.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.