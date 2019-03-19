Nazarbayev signed the Law on Subregional Office for Northern and Central Asia

The head of state signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations regarding to administrative and financial procedures for the Subregional Office for Northern and Central Asia," Akorda reports.





The Subregional Office for Northern and Central Asia of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP or ESCAP) was established to implement the resolution 63/260 of the UN General Assembly of December 24, 2008, and with the aim to implement the instruction of the head of state on the formation of the International Hub of multisided diplomacy in Almaty and Article 8 of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations regarding to the establishment of the Subregional Office for Northern and Central Asia of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific of May 4, 2011.





The agreement will facilitate to the operation of the Subregional Office for Northern and Central Asia in Almaty, which was officially opened in November 2013.





Also, the agreement focuses to strengthen the cooperation of Kazakhstan with UNESCAP within the implementation of joint projects in transit and trade, water and energy fields and will allow the Kazakhstan side to receive annual reports from the Office on the implementation of our payment, which is allocated for the Office’s work and the implementation of several programs.









