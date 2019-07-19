Nearly half million people denied entry into EU in 2018

Nearly half a million non-EU citizens were denied entry into the EU countries in 2018, according to a Eurostat statement on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The statement said 471,000 non-EU citizens were refused entry into the EU at one of its external borders last year.

This was 7% higher than the numbers in 2017, it added.

Around 602,000 non-EU citizens were found to be illegally present in one of the EU Member States," the statement said.

It said the number of non-EU citizens issued with an order to leave an EU member state reached 478,000 persons.

Some 198,000 non-EU citizens, following an order to leave, were returned to another country [including other EU Member States], of these 158,000 were returned outside the EU," it added.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.