Netflix leads Golden Globe nominations with 34 nods

Streaming titan Netflix came out on top during Monday's announcement of Golden Globe nominees, led by its fan-favorite films Marriage Story and The Irishman.

Marriage Story took home the most nods in both tv and film, with six, followed by the Martin Scorsese mob film The Irishman's five nominations. And Nextflix's television series The Crown and Unbelievable helped the world's largest streaming service secure eek up its total nominations to 34 ahead of the Jan. 5 awards ceremony.

According to Anadolu Agency, Netflix eclipsed all other studios for film nominations, taking 17, over double its nearest competitor Sony Pictures which secured just eight nods.

The television field was far less lopsided.

Netflix's 17 series nominations came in just slightly higher than premium channel HBO, which had 15 from its powerhouse programs including Chernobyl, Succession, Big Little Lies and Barry.

But Netflix's gargantuan haul come as it faces increasing competition in the streaming sphere, with Disney launching its premium Disney+ service in early November and HBO set to do the same with HBO Max in May.

Scorsese received a best director nod for The Irishman, and is set to compete with Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Todd Philips for Joker and Sam Mendes for 1917.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood tied the Irishman with five nominations including Brad Pitt for Best Actor and Best Screenplay. Joker netted four nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix for his performance as the film's titular character.

